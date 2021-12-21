Vidya Volunteers stage protest at ITDA office

Visakhapatnam

21 December 2021 01:21 IST

They seek payment of their pending wages

A large number of Vidya Volunteers staged protest in front of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) office in Paderu demanding paymet of their pending wages in Visakhapatnam district on Monday. The protest turned tense as the volunteers tried to enter the ITDA office and the police stopped them.

During the protest, the volunteers alleged the government has not paid their salaries since the last three months. They also said that they have been protesting over the delay in paying salaries and a few other things before the ITDA office since the last 24 days and urging the officials to release their wages, but there has been no response from the officials.

The protestors also include a large number of tribal women who raised slogans against the officials.

Many volunteers entered the ITDA office by pushing the barricades arranged by the police. Tension prevailed for some time as police personnel stopped the volunteers and detained many of them. A few protestors also alleged that the police have used force against them.

District Secretary of CPI(M), K. Lokanadham, condemned the alleged lathi charge by the police on the volunteers at the ITDA Paderu office. Mr. Lokanadham alleged that despite knowing that the volunteers would try to meet him, the ITDA Project Officer was not present in the office.