Vidya Volunteers continue protest braving cold weather

Vidya Volunteers sleeping before ITDA office at Paderu in Visakhapatnam district on Monday night..

Visakhapatnam

22 December 2021 00:42 IST

‘ITDA officials not taking steps to solve our problems’

The protest being staged by AP Vidya Volunteers with support from the Andhra Pradesh Girijan Sangham (APGS) demanding resolution of their long-pending issues continued for the second consecutive day, as there was no response from the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) officials, at Paderu.

Braving the cold weather conditions in the Agency, a large number of volunteers, including women, slept before the ITDA office on Monday night and continued their protest even on Tuesday.

The protestors alleged that ITDA Project Officer had shown no concern though they have been pleading for help for the last three weeks.

APGS leaders alleged that the volunteers have been demanding payment of their pending wages and also renewal of their posts.

ITDA officials from East Godavari have renewed the posts of ‘Basha Volunteers’ in their limits, but why is the officials from the ITDA Paderu delaying in taking a decision, they questioned.

“ITDA Project Officer who had returned to his home on Monday evening, did not visit the protest camp or took a decision to put an end to the agitation. Though a number of tribal women have slept before the office bearing the cold weather, he had not approached us. APGS members and volunteers condemn this behaviour,” said Andhra Pradesh Girijan Sangham leader Appala Narasayya.

It may be remembered that the volunteers have staged protest at ITDA office on Monday and tried to barge into the office. Several volunteers were detained by the police.

A few protestors alleged lathi-charge by the police, which the APGS and CPI(M) party leaders condemned.

The protest would continue on Wednesday and till our demands are met, they said.