Video of Visakhapatnam Mayor’s husband abusing traffic policeman goes viral, police seek explanation

March 16, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A video purportedly showing YSRCP leader Golagani Srinivasa Rao, the husband of Visakhapatnam Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, hurling abuses at a traffic constable has gone viral on social media.

The video reportedly shows Mr. Srinivasa Rao shouting at the constable that he would get him suspended from duty. The incident is believed to have occurred on March 13, the day of the Uttarandhra Graduate Constituency MLC election. The video surfaced on social media two days later.

While the reason behind the YSRCP leader’s alleged outburst is yet to be ascertained, Mr. Srinivasa Rao has reportedly claimed that the police personnel was involved in campaigning for a candidate ahead of the election.

Police officials from Visakhapatnam have expressed displeasure over the incident and are verifying the authenticity of the video.

A senior police officer from the city said that they have come across the video and have asked Mr. Srinivasa Rao for his version of the incident. Mr. Srinivasa Rao reportedly told the police that he had later apologised to the traffic police personnel. The police, however, are learnt to have asked the YSRCP leader to furnish proof of his apology.

This is not the first time that a complaint has been made against Mr. Srinivasa Rao. Earlier, TDP and JSP leaders have levelled allegations of corruption in GVMC projects against the YSRCP leader.