Video of policeman beating a motorist in Balighattam surface in social media

A motorist was allegedly beaten up by the Narsipatnam Police during routine vehicle checking at Balighattam in the district on Sunday.

The motorcyclist was reportedly going on his bike with his wife when the police stopped him and a policeman could be seen beating him with a lathi in the Whatsapp video, which has gone viral on social media on Monday. Social media activists wondered why the motorist should be beaten up, when he had his helmet on and opined that if he had no records, he could have been fined.

Police officials say that he might have picked up an argument with the police, which could have led to the incident. They said that the cause would be investigated.