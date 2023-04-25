HamberMenu
Video of ‘Nijaroopa Darshan’ rituals at Simhachalam temple goes viral on social media

Temple administration has launched an inquiry; the police say they are yet to receive any complaint

April 25, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees can have the darshan of the presiding deity in his original form (Nijaroopa) only during the Chandanotsavam at Simnhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam.

A video allegedly of the ‘Nijaroopa Darshan’ rituals at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam circulated on social media on April 26 (Tuesday). It is suspected that the video was recorded on a mobile phone during the Chandanotsavam celebrations last Sunday.

Simhachalam temple Executive Officer Trinad Rao said that an inquiry had been launched after they received a copy of the video.

The video that went viral on social media caused an uproar among the devotees. Many devotees alleged that the temple administration and the police had failed to prevent the use of mobile phones inside the temple.

The presiding deity remains covered with sandalwood paste through out the year and the devotees can have the darshan of the deity in the original form (Nijaroopa) only during the Chandanotsavam day. More than 2 lakh devotees visited the Simhachalam temple on during the Chandanotvam this year.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Annepu Narasimha Murthy said that they had not received any official complaint from the temple or the people. “We will take action after an official complaint is lodged,” he said.

A similar video circulated on the social media during the Chandanotsavam in 2022.

