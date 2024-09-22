Vidasam demands action against TDP and JSP MLAs for insulting Dalits

The State council of Vidasam (Visthrutha Dalita Sanghala) Aikya Vedika council has demanded the immediate arrest of Kakinada Rural MLA Pantham Nanaji, who has allegedly attacked and insulted a Dalit doctor, and his suspension from the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a media conference here on Sunday State council chairman Busi Venkata Rao said that former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was shown the door by Dalits all over the State due to the attacks and excesses committed on Dalits during the YSRCP rule. He said that the TDP-JSP-led alliance has proved that it was no different from the previous government with the Dalit doctor being insulted by Kakinada Rural MLA on the very day the alliance government had launched the ‘Idi Manchi Prabhutvam’ programme.

He alleged that Undi MLA Raghuramakrishnam Raju had removed a flexi of Dr. BR Ambedkar at Elurupadu and insulted the ‘Father of the Constitution’. He sought the suspension of the MLA from the TDP. He alleged that Umamaheswara Rao, a Dalit doctor, was attacked and beaten up by the Kakinada Rural MLA by raking up a non-issue at the Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada. Mr. Venkata Rao demanded booking of a case against him under the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act and the arrest of the MLA. He also demanded suspension of the MLA from the JSP.

It was unfortunate that the TDP and JSP leaders have started attacks on Dalits within 100 days after assuming power. He demanded that TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan should act swiftly on the issue and initiate disciplinary action against the accused MLAs.

Vidasam leader Balla Kumar, Gudivada Prasad, Gudala Eswar Rao, US Raju, Mande Satyanarayana and G. Tirupati Rao were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.