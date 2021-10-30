Vice-President to visit Visakhapatnam on November 3

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 October 2021 18:17 IST

Venkaiah Naidu to stay in the city for three days

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy said that officials from the Revenue, Police, GVMC, and other departments should coordinate and make Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s scheduled visit a success.

Addressing a review meeting at Collectorate here on Friday, Mr. Venugopal Reddy said that the Vice President would arrive in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday at 9.35 a.m. and leave for Damodaram Sanjeevayya National Law University (DSNLU) to attend a programme. In the evening, he would attend another programme at the Port Guest House. The Vice-President would stay in Visakhapatnam on November 3,4 and 5 and would attend various programmes. Mr. Venkaiah Naidu would leave the city on November 6.

Advertising

Advertising

The Joint Collector asked the officials to conduct COVID-19 tests for all officials who are going to be involved. He also asked the officials to ensure there are no lapses in security, protocol, public addressing system and others.