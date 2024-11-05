ADVERTISEMENT

VHP’s ‘Haindava Sankharavam’ in Vijayawada on January 5

Published - November 05, 2024 07:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Protection of Sanatana Dharma, Hindu temples from violation and temple properties from encroachments are among some of their demands

The Hindu Bureau

VHP, BJP and RSS leaders releasing a pamphlet on the ‘Haindava Sankharavam’ in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A preliminary meeting was held at the Bharatiya Janata Party office at Lawson’s Bay Colony, here, on Tuesday, November 5, to discuss the arrangements to be made for the ‘Haindava Sankharavam’ organised under the aegis of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on January 5, 2025, in Vijayawada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the participants, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ‘pranth bouddhik pramukh’ Kondapalli Rama Rao said that the ‘Haindava Sankharavam’ was being organised to demand, among other things, the protection of ‘Sanathana Dharma’, of Hindu temples from violation, from encroachment of temple properties and for transfer of non-Hindus working in Hindu religious institutions to other departments.

Visakha Mahanagar vice-president Anne Narayana Rao released a pamphlet on the objectives of the Sankharavam.

BJP city president Raveendra Medapati, SAIL Independent Director Sagi Kasi Viswanadh Raju, former Member of Rajya Sabha G.V.L Narasimha Rao and former MLC P.V.N. Madhav were among those who participated in the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US