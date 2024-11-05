GIFT a SubscriptionGift
VHP’s ‘Haindava Sankharavam’ in Vijayawada on January 5

Protection of Sanatana Dharma, Hindu temples from violation and temple properties from encroachments are among some of their demands

Published - November 05, 2024 07:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
VHP, BJP and RSS leaders releasing a pamphlet on the ‘Haindava Sankharavam’ in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

VHP, BJP and RSS leaders releasing a pamphlet on the ‘Haindava Sankharavam’ in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A preliminary meeting was held at the Bharatiya Janata Party office at Lawson’s Bay Colony, here, on Tuesday, November 5, to discuss the arrangements to be made for the ‘Haindava Sankharavam’ organised under the aegis of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on January 5, 2025, in Vijayawada.

Addressing the participants, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ‘pranth bouddhik pramukh’ Kondapalli Rama Rao said that the ‘Haindava Sankharavam’ was being organised to demand, among other things, the protection of ‘Sanathana Dharma’, of Hindu temples from violation, from encroachment of temple properties and for transfer of non-Hindus working in Hindu religious institutions to other departments.

Visakha Mahanagar vice-president Anne Narayana Rao released a pamphlet on the objectives of the Sankharavam.

BJP city president Raveendra Medapati, SAIL Independent Director Sagi Kasi Viswanadh Raju, former Member of Rajya Sabha G.V.L Narasimha Rao and former MLC P.V.N. Madhav were among those who participated in the meeting.

