VHP files petition at PS after cow dies on AU campus

The Viswa Hindu Parishad(VHP) filed a petition at the Three Town Police Station on Saturday that a cow had died due to the alleged negligence of Andhra University security staff.

According to the Circle Inspector Eswar Rao, a cow had trespassed into the campus and the security staff had tethered the cow and had asked the owner to pay a fine amount of ₹1,000 and take back the animal.

But by the time the owner could pay the fine amount,the cow reportedly died of weakness, despite the veterinarian trying to revive it. “Based on this, the VHP had filed a petition and we are looking into it,” he said.

Compensation sought

Meanwhile, Corporator of Ward 22, P.V.N.L. Murthy, also raised this issue and demanded that the AU pay a compensation of ₹1 lakh to the owner of the cow.

The Circle Inspector said that after the cow had died, the Andhra University officials informed the owner to take away the carcass.

But since he did not turn up in time, the officials buried the animal in the ground near YVS Murthy Auditorium.