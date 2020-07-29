Visakhapatnam

VFS condoles death of Raavi Kondala Rao

The Vizag Film Society (VFS), affiliated to the Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI), condoled the death of veteran actor Raavi Kondala Rao, in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In a statement here on Wednesday, VFS president P. Viswanadham and secretary Narava Prakasa Rao, noted that apart being an actor, Raavi Kondala Rao was a director, columnist, writer and stage director too. VFS used to arrange interactive sessions with him, whenever he visited the city. He used talk extensively on Telugu cinema.

The VFS representatives described Raavi Kondala Rao’s death as great loss to the Telugu industry.

Printable version | Jul 29, 2020 11:16:59 PM

