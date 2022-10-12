Veterinary Department launches special drive, kills 330 pigs in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 12, 2022 22:34 IST

In view of increasing pig menace at various areas, the Veterinary Department of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) organised a drive and shot around 330 pigs moving along the road and creating trouble at Zones 1,2,5,6 and 8 here on Wednesday.

GVMC Veterinary Officer Kishore said that the pigs have been creating nuisance by entering households and creating unhygienic conditions by disturbing garbage on roads. Despite strict instructions to the pig-rearers to rear them only on the city outskirts, they did not respond. Special teams were deployed in vulnerable zones and the pigs creating trouble on roads were shot, he added.

