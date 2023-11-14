ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran athletes from Viskhapatnam bag gold medals in Philippines

November 14, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

V. Sriramulu and K.V. Rao, who won gold medals in the 22nd Asian Master Athletics Championship, being received by VDCA vice president D.S. Varma, at Visakhapatnam Airport, on Tuesday.

V. Sriramulu (101), who won three gold medals, and K.V. Rao (87), who won two gold medals in the 22nd Asian Master Athletics championship held in Philippines from November 8 to 12 were received by VDCA vice-president D.S. Varma, when they arrived at Visakhapatnam Airport on Tuesday.

Commander (rtd) Sriramulu had won a gold medal each in the category of Men’s shot-put, Men’s Discus and Men’s Javenlin throw in the 95 to 99 age group. Mr. K.V. Rao had won two golds in the category of Men’s 5,000 metre walk and Men’s shot-put in the 85-89 age group.

Around 2,000 athletes from 22 countries participated in the event. Cdr Sriramulu (rtd) had celebrated his 101st birthday recently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US