Veteran athletes from Viskhapatnam bag gold medals in Philippines

November 14, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Sriramulu (101), who won three gold medals, and K.V. Rao (87), who won two gold medals in the 22nd Asian Master Athletics championship held in Philippines from November 8 to 12 were received by VDCA vice-president D.S. Varma, when they arrived at Visakhapatnam Airport on Tuesday.

Commander (rtd) Sriramulu had won a gold medal each in the category of Men’s shot-put, Men’s Discus and Men’s Javenlin throw in the 95 to 99 age group. Mr. K.V. Rao had won two golds in the category of Men’s 5,000 metre walk and Men’s shot-put in the 85-89 age group.

Around 2,000 athletes from 22 countries participated in the event. Cdr Sriramulu (rtd) had celebrated his 101st birthday recently.

