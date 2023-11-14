HamberMenu
Veteran athletes from Viskhapatnam bag gold medals in Philippines

November 14, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
V. Sriramulu and K.V. Rao, who won gold medals in the 22nd Asian Master Athletics Championship, being received by VDCA vice president D.S. Varma, at Visakhapatnam Airport, on Tuesday.

V. Sriramulu (101), who won three gold medals, and K.V. Rao (87), who won two gold medals in the 22nd Asian Master Athletics championship held in Philippines from November 8 to 12 were received by VDCA vice-president D.S. Varma, when they arrived at Visakhapatnam Airport on Tuesday.

Commander (rtd) Sriramulu had won a gold medal each in the category of Men’s shot-put, Men’s Discus and Men’s Javenlin throw in the 95 to 99 age group. Mr. K.V. Rao had won two golds in the category of Men’s 5,000 metre walk and Men’s shot-put in the 85-89 age group.

Around 2,000 athletes from 22 countries participated in the event. Cdr Sriramulu (rtd) had celebrated his 101st birthday recently.

