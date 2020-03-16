Vessels enter Paradip harbour after 20 years, thanks to DCIL

Fishing vessels can now safely enter the Paradip fishing harbour after a gap of two decades thanks to dredging works undertaken by the Dredging Corporation of India Ltd. at the Mahanadi rivermouth near Paradip in Odisha.

The dredging, completed by a trailing suction hopper dredger in record time, has won DCIL accolades from senior officials of the Paradip Port Trust (PPT).

The channel is now finally open and the woes of the fishing community have ended after two decades, said local officials. Some dredging companies had attempted to clear the channel but had failed due to breakdowns. The job was finally entrusted to DCIL in December 2019.

A senior DCIL official told The Hindu that the task was completed amid a lot of risk. “The designed depth achieved was of five metres. The area was also known for heavy wind with big swirls. It involved a lot of risk due to threat of running aground on account of shallow waters,” the official said.

The harbour was constructed by PPT to avoid eventualities inside the commercial harbour during shipping operations.

The fishery harbour’s construction was completed in 1995 and commissioned in 1998. Subsequently, it was handed over to the Odisha government on September 27, 2011.

The harbour is located at Paradip on the right bank of the Mahanadi, about a km upstream of the river mouth having a width of 100 m, for which maintenance dredging was required at regular intervals.

This type of feat was never attempted before by any dredging company due to the restricted draft in the assigned area.

The project was closely monitored with daily production, survey charts and with impeccable execution instructions to the vessel about the dredging plan. The unique project was completed successfully in 45 days, the official said.