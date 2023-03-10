HamberMenu
Venues announced for ticket sales of India vs Australia 2nd ODI

As per officials, the offline tickets will be available from March 14 at 10 a.m.

March 10, 2023 04:45 am | Updated 04:45 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium cricket stadium

A view of the YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium cricket stadium | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Officials of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) have named three places in the city where offline tickets would be sold for the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia which is scheduled to be held on March 19.

As per officials, the offline tickets will be available from March 14 at ‘B’ ground of Cricket Stadium at PM Palem, GVMC Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium and Rajiv Gandhi Krida Pranganam. The sales will began at 10 a.m.

The online sale of tickets will kickstart from March 10 from 4 p.m. in the Paytm Insider app, which is the official ticketing partner. ACA authorities have also informed that the online ticket holders should collect the physical copy of their ticket, which is mandatory for entry into the stadium. The counter where physical copies of the online tickets would be given will be available at the B-ground of the cricket stadium only on March 19, on the match day.

“The works in the stadium are progressing rapidly, and all departments and top officials of the district are cooperating with ACA to ensure smooth conduct of the match,” said ACA secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy.

