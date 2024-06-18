GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ventilator damaged in fire at CSR Block in KGH in Visakhapatnam, no casualties

The fire was caused by an electrical short-circuit, says three-member committee

Published - June 18, 2024 08:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
A ventilator caught fire, while it was being charged, and exploded at the CSR Block in KGH in Visakhapatnam.

A ventilator caught fire, while it was being charged, and exploded at the CSR Block in KGH in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

A ventilator was damaged following a fire and smoke, reportedly due to an electrical short-circuit at the Intensive Respiratory Care Unit (IRCU) on the 4th floor of the CSR Block in the King George Hospital, here, past midnight on Monday. Luckily, there are no casualties.

KGH Superintendent Sivanandam rushed to the hospital and oversaw the relief operations. The patients were shifted to other wards in the CSR Block. A three-member committee, appointed by the Superintendent, stated in its report that the fire was caused by an electrical short-circuit.

“There were only eight patients in the IRCU at that time. The ventilator, which caught fire was not attached to any bed. It caught fire due to a short-circuit. The technicians came and repaired the damaged circuits. No other equipment or other ventilators in the ward were damaged in the accident,” Dr. I. Vani, In-Charge Superintendent of KGH, told The Hindu on Tuesday evening.

