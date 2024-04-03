Venomous jellyfish blooms spotted along Visakhapatnam coast in Andhra Pradesh

April 03, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In an unusual occurrence, a bloom of venomous jellyfish was reported by marine researchers across the Visakhapatnam coast on April 3 (Wednesday) morning. The species, Pelagia noctiluca, also known as the mauve stinger or purple-striped jellyfish, has a painful sting and causes different degrees of illnesses and can be life-threatening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rarely seen in the East coast of India, scores of the venomous jellyfish species, with three to five centimetres long diameter of bell, were spotted across RK Beach and other parts of the coast, which are frequented by tourists and visitors.

It was during a routine intertidal data collection exercise when marine researchers Sri Chakra Pranav, Deepu Visweswar and Aditya Madhav from the East Coast Conservation Team were taken by surprise when they chanced upon scores of purple-coloured translucent species - resembling a floating balloon - swimming in the waters between rocks and several washed ashore on the sandy beach at Rushikonda.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These sticky and tenacious marine creatures are as beautiful as deadly. This particular species of jellyfish called Pelagia noctiluca is venomous and causes varying degrees of illness such as diarrhoea, extreme pain, vomiting and anaphylactic shock (a severe allergic reaction that can develop quickly and be life-threatening). Scars can remain for years too,” Sri Chakra Pranav told The Hindu.

The Pelagia noctiluca is found worldwide in tropical and warm-temperature seas. Unlike other jellyfish species, it has stingers not just on the tentacles, but on the bell too. These are bioluminescent, having an ability to produce light in the dark.

The occurrence has raised an alarm among marine biologists and researchers who have reached out to the Visakhapatnam district administration to cordon off the sections of the beaches. “An advisory should be issued for people to not step into the waters until information of the species disappearing from the coast is given,” said Mr. Pranav.

A jellyfish bloom is when the population of the species increases dramatically within a short period of time, usually due to a higher reproduction rate. According to marine biologists, jellyfish blooms are reported frequently as a result of rising ocean temperatures, one of the main causes of substantial population growths.

Venomous jellyfish blooms have in the past been known to have caused massive damage to the fishing industry and impacted tourism. In January this year, the Pelagia noctiluca bloom was spotted in Phuket in Thailand, following which a safety warning was issued. In the past, a bloom of Pelagia noctiluca had damaged penned salmon at a fish farm in Ireland.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.