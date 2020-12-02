Venkaiah to reach Vizag today on seven-day visit

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu is arriving here on Wednesday for a seven-day visit to the city.

The Vice-President will reach here from Vijayawada at 11.30 a.m. and will participate in ICWA governing council virtual meeting in the evening. On Thursday, he will address virtual meeting to release the book ‘40 years with Kalam.’

He will release commemorative postage stamp on former Prime Minister I.K. Gujral at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The Vice President will visit the Central Marine Research Institute and the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology and interact with scientists and staff at 10.50 a.m. on Saturday. He will participate in Indian Armed Forces Flag Day on Monday. He leaves for Delhi on Wednesday at 4 p.m.