November 21, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu called on MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu (Ganababu) at the latter’s resident on Tuesday and blessed his son Maurya and daughter-in-law Neharika, who have married recently.

Former Ministers Ayyanna Patrudu, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy and Ganta Srinivasa Rao, former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, TDP leader Peela Govind and Mavuri Venkata Ramana of CMR Group and Kankatala Mallik of Kankatala Silks were present.