Former Vice President of India Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu will release the book ‘Vijaya Nigantu Chandrika’ (Mega Telugu Electronic Dictionary) at 6 p.m. on July 10 during a function to be organised at Kalabharati Auditorium.

Prof. Rani Sadasiva Murthy and Dr. Sujani will give an introduction to the book. Vedula Subrahmanya Shastri, Bethavolu Ramabhrahmam and Kovalavennu Malayavasini and Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) P.V.N. Madhav would participate as special guests on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.