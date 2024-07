Former Vice President of India Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu will release the book ‘Vijaya Nigantu Chandrika’ (Mega Telugu Electronic Dictionary) at 6 p.m. on July 10 during a function to be organised at Kalabharati Auditorium.

Prof. Rani Sadasiva Murthy and Dr. Sujani will give an introduction to the book. Vedula Subrahmanya Shastri, Bethavolu Ramabhrahmam and Kovalavennu Malayavasini and Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) P.V.N. Madhav would participate as special guests on the occasion.