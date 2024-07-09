GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Venkaiah Naidu hails contribution of cooperative banks to the banking sector

Published - July 09, 2024 11:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Mizoram Governor K. Haribabu releasing a souvenir to mark the Silver Jubilee of Kanaka Mahalakshmi Cooperative Bank, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Mizoram Governor K. Haribabu releasing a souvenir to mark the Silver Jubilee of Kanaka Mahalakshmi Cooperative Bank, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has commended cooperative banks for their contribution to the banking sector.

Participating as the chief guest at the silver jubilee celebrations of Kanakamahalakshmi Cooperative Bank Limited here on Tuesday, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu hailed the bank for contributing to social causes as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) apart from extending banking services. He said that India would celebrate its centenary year of Independence in 2047. He said that the target of all Indians should be to transform India into a super power by then. Banks should also play their role in achieving this, he added

Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu participated in the silver jubilee function as the guest of honour.

