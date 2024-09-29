Venkaiah Naidu calls upon youth to draw inspiration from Prof. Prasanna Kumar

Sharing and caring are the core of Indian philosophy, and they give immense joy. Sharing need not be wealth alone; it can be sharing one’s knowledge with others and contributing to their progress without expecting anything in return, opined former Vice- President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu participated as a chief guest at the release of a book, Festschrift, with articles on A. Prasanna Kumar, to celebrate the latter’s 90th birthday, at a function organised by the Visakha Rasajna Vedika at AMCOSA Auditorium, near Zilla Parishad, here, on Sunday. Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu participated as the guest of honour in the programme.

Addressing the large gathering of intellectuals, academicians, doctors and people from various walks of life, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu explained that finding happiness in sharing and caring for others contributes to an individual’s longevity. Prof. Prasanna Kumar has been doing this for the past several decades, first as a professor in Andhra University and later through the Centre for Policy Studies, an independent think tank, as its director. Calling upon the younger generation to draw inspiration from the life of Prof. Prasanna Kumar, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said in his inimitable style: “Felicitation to great persons is meant to serve as an inspiration for the younger generation.”

Mizoram Governor Haribabu said that he had heard that Prof. Prasanna Kumar had served as president of the AU Students Union, and in later years, he was aware that Mr. Venkaiah Naidu had also served as President of the AU Students Union. “In those days, presidential debates used to be held, and the contesting candidates used to participate in the debates and present their views,” he recalled.

Apart from being an excellent orator, Prof. Prasanna Kumar was a great cricket commentator, who used to give the radio commentary for the Ranji matches played at Andhra University grounds, Mr. Haribabu said.

Former Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam, former Commissioner of Endowments Y.V Anuradha, former Chancellor of RGUKT K.C. Reddy and former Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University V. Bala Mohan Das participated as guests of honour.

G. Raghurama Rao, president Visakha Rasagna Vedika, presided. Earlier, Prayaga Subrahmanyam, secretary of the Vedika, welcomed the gathering. Gopal Gandikota, treasurer, proposed a vote of thanks.

