Vendors, traders directed to remove encroachments from footpaths in Visakhapatnam

GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar visits Buchirajupalem, Baji Junction, inspects the sanitation works and orders the removal of waste produced during daily cleaning of streets

Published - August 12, 2024 06:46 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Traders and vendors occupying the footpaths for their small businesses have been asked to immediately remove their establishments as it is meant for pedestrians.

During his zonal visit to Zone-8 of the city on Monday, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar, directed the staff to observe the encroachments of traders and vendors and ensure that the footpaths are accessible to pedestrians.

Mr. Kumar directed the staff to conduct anti-larvae operations and periodical awareness programmes in the residential areas to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases like dengue, malaria and diarrhoea.

Sanitation work

He visited Buchirajupalem, Baji Junction and other places with his support staff, where he inspected the sanitation works and ordered that vehicles be immediately arranged to remove the waste produced during the daily cleaning of the streets and colonies.

Strategic plans are required to develop the city as dustbin-free wards and measures should to be initiated to further improve sanitation in Zone 8, he added.

The Commissioner spoke to the sanitation workers removing waste from the main drain and inquired about the hours and areas of their duties, advising them to wear gloves while carrying out their duties for health protection.

Zonal Commissioner Hemavathi was directed to conduct awareness programmes to inform residents to not dispose waste in the drains. Superintending Engineer Rammohan Rao was directed to repair and restore the drain next to the main road at Baji Junction.

