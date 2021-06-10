Vendor stabbed to death, one held

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 June 2021 17:26 IST

A street vendor was allegedly murdered reportedly after a drunken brawl at Spring Road under II Town police station limits here on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as B. Subbireddy (37), a resident of Kallupakala Veedhi.

The police said that the incident occurred when Subbireddy was speaking with one of his family members. One P. Yugandhar alias Raghava reportedly entered into a heated argument with them in an inebriated condition at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Later, Yugandhar allegedly stabbed Subbireddy with a sharp knife. Subbireddy was immediately shifted to a hospital and he died while undergoing treatment, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused has been taken into custody, the police added. A case was registered and investigation is on.