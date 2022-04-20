Andhra Pradesh: Vendor conclave organised by CII-AP and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers

April 20, 2022 17:57 IST

Domestic industries should ensure timely delivery and quality in production, says official

A vendor conclave was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry- Andhra Pradesh (CII-AP) and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) in partnership with Material Organisation Visakhapatnam, Eastern Naval Command, on Wednesday.

Delivering the inaugural address, Commodore M.M. Mohan Raju, Material Superintendent, Material Organisation, Visakhapatnam, said that the Union Government aims to make the defence sector self-reliant and encourage ease of doing business, under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He felt that the domestic demand of the Indian defence sector should be fulfilled by the Indian manufacturing industries. He urged the Indian industries to focus on quality of production, ensuring timely delivery, competitive pricing, and building a resilient supply chain and to actively take part in adopting innovative technologies.

J. Srinivasa Raju, Convener, Defence and Aerospace Panel of CII Andhra Pradesh and Chairman of Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), Andhra Pradesh Chapter, said that the Indian defence manufacturing industry has been playing a significant role in the economy. He pointed out that the ‘Make in India’ initiative can be harnessed by MSMEs and startups to make their presence felt in the defence sector, as it has already been opened to the private sector by the government.

Cdr. Rohit Pratap Singh, Material Organisation (Visakhapatnam) spoke about the role of Material Organisation and their procurement process.

Col. Suhail Zaidi (Retd), Head- CII–Centre for Digital Transformation, in his address, shared how CDT has been interacting with the MSMEs and helping them overcome the challenges.