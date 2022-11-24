Vemuri Balaram chosen for Lok Nayak Foundation award

November 24, 2022 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Lok Nayak Foundation has chosen Vemuri Balaram, Editor of ‘Swathi’, a Telugu magazine, for its annual award this year. The award, which carries ₹2 lakh in cash and a memento, will be presented to the winner at the award function to be held in the city on Jan. 18. Foundation chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad told the media here on Thursday that the award was being given to eminent personalities from various fields, who had made immense contribution to the promotion of Telugu language and culture, since the establishment of the foundation 19 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The annual award was being given on Jan. 18 to commemorate the death anniversaries of former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao and poet and writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Silicon Andhra University (United States) Chairman Kuchibhotla Anand, Vijayawada KL University Chairman Koneru Satyanarayana, GSL Medical College and Hospital (Rajamahendravam) Chairman Ganni Bhaskara Rao and veteran film actors Jayapradha and Jayasudha, who had played opposite NTR in many films, were chosen for the ‘Jeevana Safalya Puraskar’ (lifetime achievement award), which carried ₹1 lakh in cash..

The centenary of NTR would also be celebrated on the day. Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Justice Lavu Nageswara Rao, a retired judge of the Supreme Court, and film Director K. Raghavendra Rao would attend as guests.