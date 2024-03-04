ADVERTISEMENT

Velugu Village Organisation Assistants stage protest seeking cancellation of termination circular in Andhra Pradesh

March 04, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Velugu VOA Employees Association members staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Andhra Pradesh Velugu Village Organisation Assistants (Animators) staged a protest at the Gandhi statue on Monday demanding cancellation of the circular, which was issued to terminate their services, on completion of 45 years of age.

The VOAs, on the banner of AP Velugu VOA (Animators) Employees Association (CITU), raised slogans demanding a solution to their long-pending issues.

Union president P. Mani alleged that the merger of village organisations was depriving them of their employment. She alleged that merger and division of village organisations was done by the SERP officials. She demanded a halt to mergers and redeployment of VOAs and prevention of political interference in this regard.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The other demands include implementation of HR policy, provision of ₹10 lakh as group insurance, issuance of ID cards and provision of uniforms, advance of zero interest loans up to ₹20 lakh to women members and payment of compensation to those who lost their livelihood due to the opening of village marts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US