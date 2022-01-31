Visakhapatnam

Velugu Assistant Project Manager in ACB net

Assistant Project Manager (Velugu), YSR Kranthipadham, of Golugonda mandal, Visakhapatnam District, was caught red-handed by the officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹14,000, here on Monday.

The officer has been identified as T. Govind Rao.

Based on a complaint filed by one Y. Devi, village organising assistant, the ACB officials laid a trap and caught the accused officer red-handed.

As per the ACB officials, Ms. Devi had lodged a complaint stating that the accused was demanding a bribe of ₹16,000, which was negotiated to ₹14,000, for processing of monthly honorarium bills of the complainant.

Both the hands and pocket of the accused yielded positive results in the chemical test, the ACB officials said..

A number of connected files have been seized from his office.

