Velagapudi denies land grabbing charges

I will quit politics if allegations are proved, says MLA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu has refuted the allegations made by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary and Rajya Sabha Member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy that he had grabbed government lands in the city on benami names.

Taking strong exception to Mr. Reddy’s statements, Mr. Ramakrishna Babu offered to quit politics, if the former proved that either he, his family members or relatives have grabbed even a single cent of land. He challenged the YSRCP leader to come to the East Shirdi Sai Baba temple at East Point Colony and offered to take oath at the temple. He offered to quit politics, if Mr. Reddy’s charges were true and asked the Rajya Sabha Member to quit politics or at least give up his Rajya Sabha seat, if he is proved wrong.

Addressing a media conference here on Thursday, he alleged that Mr. Reddy was trying to grab lands at Ramakrishnapuram.