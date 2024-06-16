Veil blows off Rushikonda, bearing open its opulent interiors, which are ‘anything but tourism resorts’

Lifting the veil of secrecy over the constructions on top of the iconic Rushikonda Hill adjacent to the sea, TDP’s Bheemunipatnam MLA-elect Ganta Srinivasa Rao, along with cadres of the TDP and JSP, barged into the controversial site on June 16 (Sunday) and was aghast, rather dumbfounded, to find out that the buildings resembled more of a residence-cum-camp office of the Chief Minister rather than tourism resorts as had been claimed by the previous YSRCP government.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao and his supporters checked each and every room in all the seven blocks, which were reportedly constructed at a whopping cost of ₹500 crore.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao, who was accompanied by JSP Bheemunipatnam in-charge Panchakarla Sandeep, first entered the block touted to be the Chief Minister’s residence, where they saw lavish living rooms, bedrooms, washrooms, kitchen, furniture, lights, interior decors, landscaping, and elevators. They later visited the other buildings, which they said resembled a camp office. There were over dozen sophisticated banquet halls with a capacity to seat 30 to 60 people, office rooms and server rooms.

“These buildings resemble a CM’s residence and camp office. They do not have living rooms meant for tourists like in a three-star or five-star hotels at all. The YSRCP government cheated people by claiming that the constructions are in fact resorts, or a five-star hotel,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao told the media later.

“A look at the buildings and the interiors reminds me of the opulent lifestyle reportedly led by leaders such as Saddam Hussain and Gali Janardhana Reddy,” he said.

When Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan were not allowed to enter the site, and a number of cases had been booked against the TDP and JSP activists, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged.

“There will be no objection when a CM wants to have a camp office at any place in the State. But what former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has done is undemocratic. Initially, the YSRCP government said it was a five-star resort. The previous dispensation destroyed the scenic Rushikonda, where ‘Saptha Rushis’ were believed to have meditated,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

“There are a number of violations in the construction of this Raja Mahal. This may be the most controversial constructions in India. It is a Herculean task for the government to bring them to public use.”Ganta Srinivasa RaoBheemunipatnam MLA-elect

There should be transparency in the constructions undertaken by the government, and its its estimates should be revealed. “But the YSRCP government maintained secrecy. Moreover, there are a number of violations in the construction of this ‘Raja Mahal’. This may be the most controversial constructions in India,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

“The project is spread over 61 acres, while the building are spread over 9.8 acres. It has seven blocks such as ‘Vijayanagara’, ‘Kalinga’, ‘Chola’, Pallava, etc. A whopping ₹21 crore has reportedly been spent on landscaping. For dismantling and shifting the debris, another ₹95 crore has reportedly been spent. A 25-ft.-high iron barricade has been erected to ensure that no one views what is happening inside,” he said.

The TDP leader slammed the YSRCP leaders for destroying the Haritha resorts that once existed at the site, and which provided around ₹8 crore revenue annually to the government.

“Mr. Naidu, who took over as Chief Minister recently, will be arriving in Visakhapatnam in a few days. He will visit Rushikonda and decide what can be done with these lavish constructions,” he added.

“It is a Herculean task for the government to bring them to public use,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao opined.

Mr. Sandeep said that the washroom in what was touted to be CM’s residence block was said to have been constructed at a cost of ₹30 lakh.

“The people of Vizag have taught Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy a lesson as the YSRCP failed to win at least one seat,” he said.

