Vehicles seized by Kancharapalem police in Visakhapatnam gutted in fire

January 16, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Twenty-four vehicles that were seized by the Kancharapalem police in different cases over the years were partially or fully gutted, in a fire accident on Sunday.

The vehicles that were damaged include 22 two-wheelers, one four wheeler and one auto-rickshaw.

As per Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-II) K. Anand Reddy, about 15 vehicles were partially damaged and nine were fully gutted, in the fire.

The vehicles that were damaged, include the vehicles that were seized by the police in different cases pertaining from 2010 to 2015.

According to him, the fire started in a vacant land, located just behind the police station premises and which is used as a dumping yard by the GVMC at around 12.15 p.m. It thereafter spread to the police station premises area, where the vehicles were parked.

The police personnel present in the police station at that time, doused the fire with the help of the fire brigade, but by that time the vehicles were damaged.

A complaint was booked by VRO of Muralinagar Sachivalayam P. Varaprasad, and investigation is on.