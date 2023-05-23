Vehicles parked in no-parking zones or causing traffic obstruction will now be towed away, warns Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner

May 23, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated May 24, 2023 12:32 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Parking vehicles in no-parking areas, may now prove to be costly, as the violators will now have to pay hefty fines. They will also have to bring back their vehicles from police, as the city traffic police will start towing away vehicles, which cause obstruction to other commuters.

Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma on Tuesday said that from now on they have decided to start towing away the vehicles which will be parked at the no-parking areas.

“Please park vehicles in allocated parking places and somewhere without disturbing the traffic flow as well. Some are seen parking before apartments and commercial establishments obstructing the road. Those vehicles will be towed away. The police would collect no-parking fee which could be around ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 and also towing tax from the traffic violator,” Mr. Trivikrama Varma said.

He appealed to people to check and pay the e-challans, if they are pending against them, at the earliest. On an average, the city police have been booking at least 1,500 e-challans, he recalled.