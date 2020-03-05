Vehicle theft gangs busted in Vizag, 50 cars worth ₹7 crore recovered

Game is up: Police Commissioner R.K. Meena examining the cars recovered from the gangs, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 March 2020 01:01 IST

Cab agency owner and former bank employee among six arrested

In a major catch, the city police have arrested six persons belonging to two different gangs for their alleged involvement in 15 car theft cases in Visakhapatnam and recovered 50 stolen vehicles with an estimated market cost of around ₹7 crore.

According to police, the gang members allegedly duped several travel agencies and 21 more stolen cars are yet to be recovered.

The accused have been identified Adapa Prasad (30), owner of a cab service agency, and his associates R. Srinivasa Rao (40), an MBA graduate and former bank employee, and S. Sudharshan Kumar (40), a bank loan process agent.

The members of another gang are P. Shanmukha Prasad and his associates T. Govind (24) and G. Nanaji (33). Adapa Prasad and Shanmukha Prasad are the kingpins of the respective gangs and all the accused are natives of the city.

Modus operandi

“Adapa Prasad, Srinivasa Rao and Sudharshan Kumar are close associates. They hatched a plan to cheat travel agency owners by taking their cars, promising higher amount as rent. Making them belief that the cars were hired by MNCs and NRIs, the gang members allegedly pledged the vehicles by using forged documents. They obtained vehicles registration certificates from travel agency owners claiming that it would help them avoid issues from traffic police,” Police Commissioner R.K. Meena told the media here on Wednesday.

The gang led by Adapa Prasad allegedly made good with 74 cars, while the Shanmukha gang stolen 24 cars. Of the 98 stolen cars, the police had recovered 20 cars earlier.

Forged documents

“The accused allegedly forged signatures of the car owners and mortgaged the vehicles by submitting forged cheque and promissory notes. They nearly gained ₹4.5 crore. The accused had paid rents for around five months initially, before making them unavailable,” said the Police Commissioner.

The police are investigating the case further to ascertain that whether the gangs were involved in similar offences in other districts and States.