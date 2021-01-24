Vehicle drivers told to use helmet, seat belt

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 January 2021 01:20 IST

A large number of accidents taking place due to negligent driving, says official

Officials from the Transport Department and general public took part in a walkathon and a bike rally, which were organised as part of the ongoing 32nd National Road Safety Month at Anandapuram, here on Saturday. Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam attended the programme as a chief guest and took part in the walkathon.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raja Ratnam stressed on the need to wear helmet and seat belt while driving vehicles.

He said that a number of two-wheeler road accidents and deaths in the district were being reported just because of negligent driving and not wearing of helmets.

He said that many families are being affected due to road accidents.

'Golden hour’

The DTC said that this year, the Transport Department in association with the Police Department has been conducting awareness campaigns over road safety on a massive scale. Holding placards stressing on the importance of wearing helmet and seat belt, the officials also created awareness about 'golden hour'. The officials said that a road accident victim can be saved by administering timely medical aid.

Motor Vehicle Inspectors and staff were present.