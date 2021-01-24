Vehicle drivers told to use helmet, seat belt

Officials from the Transport Department and general public took part in a walkathon and a bike rally, which were organised as part of the ongoing 32nd National Road Safety Month at Anandapuram, here on Saturday. Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam attended the programme as a chief guest and took part in the walkathon.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raja Ratnam stressed on the need to wear helmet and seat belt while driving vehicles.
He said that a number of two-wheeler road accidents and deaths in the district were being reported just because of negligent driving and not wearing of helmets.
He said that many families are being affected due to road accidents.
'Golden hour’
The DTC said that this year, the Transport Department in association with the Police Department has been conducting awareness campaigns over road safety on a massive scale. Holding placards stressing on the importance of wearing helmet and seat belt, the officials also created awareness about 'golden hour'. The officials said that a road accident victim can be saved by administering timely medical aid.
Motor Vehicle Inspectors and staff were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath