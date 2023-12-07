Vegetable prices go through the roof at Rythu Bazaars in Visakhapatnam as cyclone Michaung hits supplies

December 07, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A housewife who went to the Rythu Bazaar at Marripalem here on Thursday was in for a shock, as prices of most vegetables, excepting potatoes and onions, have shot through the roof. The per-kg price of most varieties has increased by ₹10 to ₹20, she says.

Fresh vegetables are usually available in the market at reasonable rates during winter. But this year, Cyclone Michaung has left a severe impact on the yield of various crops, including vegetables.

Visakhapatnam gets certain varieties of vegetables from Anandapuram, K. Kotapadu and Sabbavaram on the outskirts of the city and from Ramabhadrapuram in the neighbouring Vizianagaram district. This, however, meets only 20% of the city’s requirement. The remaining vegetables are procured from other districts, and also from West Bengal.

“Harvesting of vegetables could not be done during the past three days due to stagnation of water in the fields and scarcity of labour. Vegetables could not be brought from certain places to disruption of road traffic,” says G. Prasad, estate officer at the MVP Rythu Bazaar.

“A few local varieties of vegetables such as brinjal, ladies’ finger, ridge gourd, ivy gourd, bottle gourd and cauliflower have arrived today (December 7), but the demand far outstrips the supply. The local variety of tomato, which is in high demand, has started arriving only a few days ago. Ripening of tomatoes may be delayed due to water stagnation in the fields,” he adds.

“Vegetables such as onions, potatoes, chilli, carrot, capsicum and drumsticks, which are produced locally, are also being procured from outside in view of the high demand. Certain vegetables such as pointed gourd (also known as ‘potals’) are sourced from Odisha and Kolkata,” says Mr. Prasad.

“Our Rythu Bazaar sells around 500 quintals of vegetables, on an average daily, during normal times. We have received only around 350 quintals till noon. With the produce declining and demand increasing, the prices have shot up,” says Kondababu, estate officer of Seethammadhara Rythu Bazaar.

The total quantity of vegetable supplied to the 13 Rythu Bazaars in the city was 290 tonnes on December 7.

“Today, the supply received is one-tonne less than the normal supply. The supply may decline further. The price hike is also due to increase in demand for vegetables during Karteeka masam,” says Sk. Yaseen, District Agriculture Trade and Marketing Officer.