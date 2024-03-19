GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vedika seeks continuation of ‘Spandana’ in Visakhapatnam despite election code of conduct

The public grievances redressal programme helped the poor and Dalits a lot, it says

March 19, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Visakha Dalita Sanghala Aikya Vedika (Vidasam) has sought continuation of the ‘Spandana’, the public grievances redressal programme being conducted on Mondays. The programme was stopped due to the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the general elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies.

In a memorandum sent to the Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh through the District Collector on Tuesday, Vidasam State council convener Busi Venkata Rao said that the photograph of the Chief Minister could be removed as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), in the income, caste and other certificates issued through the Spandana programme.

The certificates could be issued after removing the picture of the Chief Minister. The programme enabled Dalits and the poor to directly visit the government offices and inform the officials concerned about their problems. The grievances have to be addressed in a fixed timeframe and this increased the accountability of officials. The programme is being conducted in Andhra Pradesh for the last 10 years.

Mr. Venkata Rao said from March 16 to June 7, officials would not be in a position to attend to the grievances of the public. He appealed to the authorities to continue the Spandana programme after removing the photograph of the Chief Minister.

