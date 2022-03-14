VDCA congratulates Bharat and Ravikanth

Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) has congratulated cricketer K.S. Bharat and BCCI panel umpire Ch. Ravikanth Reddy for being selected to be part of this year’s IPL schedule.

While wicket-keeper and batsman Bharat, who is already part of the Indian test squad, will be playing for Delhi Capitals this year, Ravikanth Reddy has been selected as one of the match officials for IPL.