Visakhapatnam

VDC, A.P. Chambers urge Prime Minister to sanction funds for road and IT infra

The Vizag Development Council and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sanction funds for the flyover, foot overbridges, and underpass at six major junctions on the highway between Anakapalli and Bhogapuram airport.

In a statement, Vizag Development Council Vice-president O. Naresh Kumar sought the introduction of more flights to the Middle East under the Open Sky policy, the removal of the restrictions on commercial flights during peak hours, the introduction of 10 Vande Bharat Express trains from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Tirupati and allotment of five more vistadome coaches for the Araku train.

On the IT front, he sought the introduction of 5G services, a submarine landing cable in Visakhapatnam, and the setting up of an STPI incubation center. The institutions, which have been sanctioned to Visakhapatnam such as the National Institution of Pharma Education and Research (NIPER) and India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) should be set up on the fast-track mode, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Visakhapatnam
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2022 2:47:20 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/vdc-ap-chambers-urge-prime-minister-to-sanction-funds-for-road-and-it-infra/article66120620.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY