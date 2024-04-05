ADVERTISEMENT

VCCI’s youth wing to organise job fair in Visakhapatnam on April 6

April 05, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The youth wing of the Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) is conducting a job fair at the Gadiraju Palace, Beach Road, here on April 6(Saturday).

The fair will not only provide a platform for companies to select the most suitable candidates but also help in fulfilling the dreams of the large number of youths, according to a VCCI release.

The response has been tremendous with over 1,700 registrations and 40 companies scheduled to participate in the event. Based on the outcome, the organisers plan to make the job fair a regular feature.

