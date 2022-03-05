VCCI’s expo inaugurated in Visakhapatnam

The Women’s Wing of the Vizagapatnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) conducted an exhibition ‘Natural Living Expo 22’ at Hotel Palm Beach here on Saturday. Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha inaugurated the expo in the presence of Chairperson of the women’s wing Hema Yadavalli. The exhibition has more than 40 diverse stalls portraying an array of products for personal use, household requisites, organic fruits and vegetables, innovative use of natural products, health foods and so much more. The timings for the event is 9 a.m to 6 p.m.