VCCI women’s wing to conduct vocational training from August 16

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 July 2021 19:27 IST

The women’s wing of the Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) will conduct a series of vocational training modules for girls and women to equip them with skills for better employability and encourage them to take up entrepreneurship from August 16. The training modules will be conducted by experts in the respective fields, according to Sandhya Godey, honorary secretary of the wing.

The wing will award certificates on completion of the training programme with at least 80% attendance. The training will be in baking and chocolate making, receptionist/guest relations training, beautician services, candle making and paper bag making, computer basics, basics of business, event decoration, garland making and gift wrapping, tailoring and block printing.

The duration of each course will be for four weeks. The number of classes per week will depend on the individual course ranging from two to five days. The course fee to be paid by the students for all the courses has been fixed between ₹100 and ₹250.

Those who cannot afford to pay fees, the VCCI will find a sponsor for them, said Ms. Sandhya.

Details can be obtained from the VCCI office on phone number 0891-2502154 (Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).