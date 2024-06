The women’s wing of the Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry(VCCI) on Saturday elected new office-bearers for 2024-25. The new president is Sandhya Ravi Godey, Anila Narla (vice president), Parveen Hosain (secretary) and Vani Kancharla (treasurer).

Ms. Sandhya said her new team plans to conduct training and skill sessions for women entrepreneurs and new entrants, connecting them across the city, and organise events like Student Entrepreneurship Training and Natural Living Expo.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.