VBV Reddy remembered at Bullayya College

Published - September 28, 2024 12:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

G. Madhu Kumar, the college Secretary highlighted that Reddy was a charming host, known for bringing together people from all walks of life

V. Kamalakara Rao

A souvenir being released on the centenary birth anniversary of Late VBV Reddy one of the founding members of Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College here in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College celebrated the Centenary of Velagala Bulli Venkata Reddy, popularly known as VBV Reddy, one of its founding pillars, on its campus, here, according to a release on Saturday, September 28, 2024. 

The event began with a blood donation camp in collaboration with the Rotary Club. A 210 units of blood units were donated by faculty members and students.

The college secretary G. Madhu Kumar highlighted that Reddy was a charming host, known for bringing together people from all walks of life, from top industrialists to employees, and the institution will always be indebted to him.

G. Samba Siva Rao, founder and managing director of Sravan Shipping Services Pvt. Ltd., T. Bala Ramakrishna, secretary and correspondent of TSR and TBK College, S. Nageswara Rao, former revenue officer, former chief secretary of AP Ajeya Kallam, former rector of Andhra University Prof. A. Prasanna Kumar, former IPS officer C. Anjaneya Reddy and principal of the college GSK Chakravarty  among others spoke.

