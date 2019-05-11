‘Vast potential for HSL to secure high value orders’

Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) Chairman, M.T. Krishna Babu, visited Hindustan Shipyard Ltd, here on Friday. CMD, HSL Rear Admiral L.V. Sarat Babu, received him and briefed about the capabilities, facilities and achievements of the shipyard.

The VPT Chairman appreciated the significant efforts of all the employees in achieving the turnaround of the shipyard. The shipyard has turnaround by posting both net profit and operating profit in last three consecutive financial years (FY 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18) for the first time in the last 40 years, the officials informed Mr. Krishna Babu.

On this occasion, the SAP S4/HANA ERP system being implemented in HSL has been inaugurated by the Chairman.

HSL partnered with M/s Tech Mahindra Ltd to implement SAP S4/HANA ERP software.

Mr. Krishna Babu said that there was a vast potential for HSL to secure high value construction and repair orders. He emphasised that both Indian Navy and Coast Guard have embarked on massive expansion plan to strengthen their fleets and HSL may grab this opportunity to undertake construction of sophisticated defence vessels.