Vasanta Panchami celebrated with fervour

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 February 2021 01:31 IST

Over 400 children initiated into world of letters

Vasanta Panchami was celebrated at Sri Trishakti temple at Ukkunagaram on Tuesday. A number of devotees participated in various pujas held at the temple with utmost devotion.

The pujas started with the offering of Panchamrita service to Sri Saraswati Devi, followed by Ashtottara Shata Namarchana and a mass literacy exercise(Aksharabhyasam) for over 400 children.

Advertising

Advertising

Later, Sahasra Mouktikarchana (puja by offering pearls), Saraswati Homam was performed which was followed by the worshipping of goddess Sri Saraswati by the children. These special pujas ended with Maha Harati. Priests and members of the Trishakti Temple Committee made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of devotees.