VARWA seeks extension of property tax deadline

The Visakhapatnam Apartment Residents’ Welfare Association (VARWA) has sought extension of the deadline for payment of property tax in view of the second wave of pandemic and the difficulties being faced by citizens.

In a statement on Wednesday, VARWA general secretary B.B. Ganesh appealed to the GVMC Commissioner to consider the woes of the citizens in view of the pandemic situation and extend the deadline for payment of property tax with rebate up to September-end and without any penalty till the end of the financial year.