Visakhapatnam

VARWA, NIVAS stage protest against tax proposal

Members of Visakhapatnam Apartment Resident Welfare Association (VARWA) and Visakha Residential Colony Associations’ Federation (NIVAS) staged a protest at Alluri Seetarama Raju Statue, Seethammadhara, here on Tuesday, against the proposed property tax hike.

The members alleged that the property tax will be increased by five to six times if the contents of the draft notification of the GVMC which was recently released are implemented. They also demanded a debate on the issues of property tax and garbage tax at the GVMC council meet slated on June 23.

VARWA president N. Prakash Rao, General Secretary B.B. Ganesh, NIVAS leader from KRM Colony, J.P. Sarma and others were present.


